Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Dr. Talishia Chandler, First Lady of Cedar Street Baptist, laid to rest

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, the community came together at Cedar Street Baptist Church of God to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Talishia Chandler at her homegoing celebration.

The ceremony was held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Chandler was known as the First Lady of Cedar Street Baptist. She passed away earlier this month after a seven-year battle with breast cancer.

Chandler leaves behind a husband and three children.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jeffery Brooks
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
Investigators are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of...
Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers bicyclist killed in crash
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate

Latest News

Community members are rallying support and prayers for Jonah Holland and Natalie Rainer....
Community rallies support for cyclists killed, injured in alleged drunk driving crash
The First Lady of Cedar Street Baptist Church of God.
Celebrating the life of Dr. Taleshia Chandler
Past experiences with the disease have shown that mortality will not harm local deer populations.
DWR officials confirm viral disease among local deer populations
This photo from Aug. 13 shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment...
Police: Car crash that injured 15 at pub appears accidental