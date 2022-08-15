Dr. Talishia Chandler, First Lady of Cedar Street Baptist, laid to rest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, the community came together at Cedar Street Baptist Church of God to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Talishia Chandler at her homegoing celebration.

The ceremony was held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Chandler was known as the First Lady of Cedar Street Baptist. She passed away earlier this month after a seven-year battle with breast cancer.

Chandler leaves behind a husband and three children.

