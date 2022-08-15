DMV launches new webpage to help customers prepare for visit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new webpage to help customers prepare for their visit ahead of time.

The new webpage lists forms and documents required to complete the most popular in-person services offered by the DMV.

“We want to make the most of your time. That includes ensuring you complete your business in one trip,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “We hope that, by creating more awareness of the forms and documents needed for service, customers will find it easier to come prepared and have an even better DMV experience.”

The page also details materials required to complete REAL ID, original driver’s licenses and learner’s permits, vehicle titling and registrations, vital records transactions, and more.

