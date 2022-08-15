2-year-old dies after being shot inside Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - A 2-year-old boy has died days after he was found shot inside his Portsmouth home.

WVEC reports, that officers responded to the report of a gunshot wound on Deep Creek Boulevard Wednesday night. When police arrived, they found the boy inside his home suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Saturday.

Police say they are looking for 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil. He has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm, and shooting in the commission of a felony.

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

