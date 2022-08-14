Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore

Hawaii Island police are investigating an apparent drowning of a 16-year-old boy and his missing 14-year-old brother in Puna.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept out to sea off a remote Hawaii beach on Thursday afternoon, emergency responders said.

HawaiiNewsNow reports the search for the 14-year-old continues.

Officials responded to a report of multiple swimmers in distress around 3:20 p.m. Thursday in waters off Shipman or Haena Beach in the Puna district.

According to response crews, a father, his two sons and another adult were swimming when they were swept out by the current and high surf.

Investigators said the two adults and the 16-year-old were pulled from the water by helicopter.

Emergency medics said they immediately began CPR on the 16-year-old, as they began transporting him to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m.

Police said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A missing person case has been initiated for the 14-year-old boy, authorities said.

Firefighters said the beach is in an isolated area and that the group had hiked from Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating a fatal crash in Henrico that involves two bicyclists.
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
Flames were visible shooting through the roof of the apartment complex.
Three people, firefighter taken to hospital after North Chesterfield apartment fire
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Driver pronounced dead in car crash on South Providence
Dr. Taleshia Chandler
Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer

Latest News

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Reports: Anne Heche to be taken off life support
Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream is returning on select nights from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31.
Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream returns for a terrifying time Sept. 9
FILE - People walk along a path with a barricade around the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday,...
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
The Richmond Symphony announced that it will host a Music Marathon Fundraiser.
Richmond Symphony announces fall 2022 concerts