Richmond Symphony announces fall 2022 concerts

The Richmond Symphony announced that it will host a Music Marathon Fundraiser.
The Richmond Symphony announced that it will host a Music Marathon Fundraiser.(pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Symphony has announced the lineup for the Fall 2022 season! This end-of-the-year lineup has someone for everyone, whether you’re a classical, classic rock fan or just a lover of music.

This year’s series is as follows:

September

  • FREE ADMISSION Community Concert at Pocahontas State Park on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.
    • Take in the sounds of nature at Pocahontas State Park and the sounds of the symphony! Gates open one hour before show time. A parking fee is required at all times.
  • Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
    • Valentina Peleggi starts the new season with Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony. William Grant Still’s Festive Overture opens the concert, followed by Dvorak’s opulent Te Deum with the Richmond Symphony Chorus. Plus, a new work by American Canadian composer Zachary Wadsworth.
  • Music at Hardywood Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
  • Steve Hackman’s Brahms X Radiohead Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
    • Take Radiohead’s 1997 album Ok Computer and Johannes Brahms’ First Symphony to make a fusion of the two played simultaneously, bringing classic rock to a new level.

October

  • Yo-Yo Ma Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
    • World famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma plays Elgar’s cello concerto with the Richmond Symphony.
  • Jennifer Koh Plays Tchaikovsky on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
    • Grammy award winner and Tchaikovsky competition winner Jennifer Koh will be performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto,
  • The Music of Danny Elfman from the Films of Tim Burton Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Altria Theater
    • Just in time for Halloween! Batman, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more as classic scenes from Burton movies are projected above the orchestra on a giant screen while they perform.
  • Family Concert Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. at St Christopher’s School

November

  • Romeo & Juliet Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
  • Music at Hardywood Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
  • Let it Snow! Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
    • Richmond’s favorite holiday music tradition is back again on Thanksgiving weekend. Celebrate the season with family and friends with carols, classics, and sparkling holiday favorites.

December

  • Holiday Brass! Saturday, Dec.3 at 7.30 p.m. at St Christopher’s School and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Randolph-Macon College
    • Deck the halls – with a celebration of holiday hits for the whole family in your neighborhood.

See a performance you’d want to go to? Get tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

