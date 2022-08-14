Richmond Symphony announces fall 2022 concerts
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Symphony has announced the lineup for the Fall 2022 season! This end-of-the-year lineup has someone for everyone, whether you’re a classical, classic rock fan or just a lover of music.
This year’s series is as follows:
September
- FREE ADMISSION Community Concert at Pocahontas State Park on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.
- Take in the sounds of nature at Pocahontas State Park and the sounds of the symphony! Gates open one hour before show time. A parking fee is required at all times.
- Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
- Valentina Peleggi starts the new season with Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony. William Grant Still’s Festive Overture opens the concert, followed by Dvorak’s opulent Te Deum with the Richmond Symphony Chorus. Plus, a new work by American Canadian composer Zachary Wadsworth.
- Music at Hardywood Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
- Steve Hackman’s Brahms X Radiohead Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
- Take Radiohead’s 1997 album Ok Computer and Johannes Brahms’ First Symphony to make a fusion of the two played simultaneously, bringing classic rock to a new level.
October
- Yo-Yo Ma Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
- World famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma plays Elgar’s cello concerto with the Richmond Symphony.
- Jennifer Koh Plays Tchaikovsky on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
- Grammy award winner and Tchaikovsky competition winner Jennifer Koh will be performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto,
- The Music of Danny Elfman from the Films of Tim Burton Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Altria Theater
- Just in time for Halloween! Batman, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more as classic scenes from Burton movies are projected above the orchestra on a giant screen while they perform.
- Family Concert Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. at St Christopher’s School
November
- Romeo & Juliet Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
- Music at Hardywood Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
- Let it Snow! Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts
- Richmond’s favorite holiday music tradition is back again on Thanksgiving weekend. Celebrate the season with family and friends with carols, classics, and sparkling holiday favorites.
December
- Holiday Brass! Saturday, Dec.3 at 7.30 p.m. at St Christopher’s School and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Randolph-Macon College
- Deck the halls – with a celebration of holiday hits for the whole family in your neighborhood.
See a performance you’d want to go to? Get tickets here.
