Richmond Symphony announces fall 2022 concerts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Symphony has announced the lineup for the Fall 2022 season! This end-of-the-year lineup has someone for everyone, whether you’re a classical, classic rock fan or just a lover of music.

This year’s series is as follows:

September

FREE ADMISSION Community Concert at Pocahontas State Park on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Take in the sounds of nature at Pocahontas State Park and the sounds of the symphony! Gates open one hour before show time. A parking fee is required at all times.

Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts Valentina Peleggi starts the new season with Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony. William Grant Still’s Festive Overture opens the concert, followed by Dvorak’s opulent Te Deum with the Richmond Symphony Chorus. Plus, a new work by American Canadian composer Zachary Wadsworth.

Music at Hardywood Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Steve Hackman’s Brahms X Radiohead Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts Take Radiohead’s 1997 album Ok Computer and Johannes Brahms’ First Symphony to make a fusion of the two played simultaneously, bringing classic rock to a new level.



October

Yo-Yo Ma Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts World famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma plays Elgar’s cello concerto with the Richmond Symphony.

Jennifer Koh Plays Tchaikovsky on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts Grammy award winner and Tchaikovsky competition winner Jennifer Koh will be performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto,

The Music of Danny Elfman from the Films of Tim Burton Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Altria Theater Just in time for Halloween! Batman, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more as classic scenes from Burton movies are projected above the orchestra on a giant screen while they perform.

Family Concert Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. at St Christopher’s School

November

Romeo & Juliet Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Music at Hardywood Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Let it Snow! Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts Richmond’s favorite holiday music tradition is back again on Thanksgiving weekend. Celebrate the season with family and friends with carols, classics, and sparkling holiday favorites.



December

Holiday Brass! Saturday, Dec.3 at 7.30 p.m. at St Christopher’s School and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Randolph-Macon College Deck the halls – with a celebration of holiday hits for the whole family in your neighborhood.



See a performance you’d want to go to? Get tickets here.

