One dead after van overturns on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-95. It happened near Willis Road in Chesterfield County.

Officials say a van overturned.

VDOT says the north center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.

This is still an active investigation.

