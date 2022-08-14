Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

One dead after van overturns on I-95

Virginia State Police investigating after a fatal crash on I-95.
Virginia State Police investigating after a fatal crash on I-95.(400tmax via canva)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-95. It happened near Willis Road in Chesterfield County.

Officials say a van overturned.

VDOT says the north center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.

This is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police investigating a fatal crash in Henrico that involves two bicyclists.
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
Flames were visible shooting through the roof of the apartment complex.
Three people, firefighter taken to hospital after North Chesterfield apartment fire
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Driver pronounced dead in car crash on South Providence
Dr. Taleshia Chandler
Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer

Latest News

The Perseids Meteor Shower can produce 100 meteors per hour at its peak!
Most popular meteor shower peaks this weekend
Jaelynn Shelton decided to make the lemons she was given into actual lemonade when she found...
Girl sells lemonade to raise money for Goochland County Animal Shelter
Chesterfield County School Board and Board of Supervisors are hosting a series of community...
Chesterfield to hold community meeting series on bond referendum
Chesterfield County's Police Department is hosting its fall Citizens Police Academy in September.
Applications open for Chesterfield fall Citizens Police Academy