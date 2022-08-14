Man dead, woman injured in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and a woman was injured in a double shooting Saturday evening.

Around 7:36 p.m. on Aug. 13, Richmond Police responded to the 900 block of St. Paul Street, where they found an adult man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman sustained only life-threatening injuries, but the man died of his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting investigation is asked to call Detective N. Reese at 804-646-4105 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

