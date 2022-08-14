Healthcare Pros
Forecast: More Clouds Around Today, Slight Shower Chance

Temperatures Remain Comfortable for Mid-August
By Ros Runner
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pleasant temperatures again for today with a slight shower chance. Rain chances increase tonight into Monday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight shower chance. Many areas stay dry during the day today. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of showers later in the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mainly cloudy with showers likely at any point with a rumble of thunder possible in the afternoon and evening. highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, a thunderstorm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening, mainly west of RIC. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with just a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

