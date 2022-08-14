Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Atlee High School’s football field.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, deputies received a call from a person saying a dead man was lying on the ground near the field. When they arrived around 1:24 p.m., they found an adult man deceased lying on the ground near the press box.

Deputies identified the man as 18-year-old Efeoghene Oluwatosin Obrimah from Mechanicsville.

Investigators are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and continue to look into the circumstances leading up to Obrimah’s death.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-748-1000.

