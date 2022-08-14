Healthcare Pros
Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream returns for a terrifying time Sept. 9

Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream is returning on select nights from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31.
Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream is returning on select nights from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31.(Busch Gardens)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream is back with a “twisted new game” and a new host starting Friday, Sept. 9.

The park is having a game show where every guest is a contestant led to their destiny by the Master of Scare-monies through five haunted houses, five terror-tories, four sinister shows, two party zones and scares awaiting at every turn.

Fan-favorite houses Witch of the Woods and KILL-arney Diner are coming back, as well as two signature terror-tories, Ripper Row and Meat Market. These staple scares are taking their place in Howl-O-Scream along with the following hair-raising new additions:

  • Inferno: When death is only the beginning, there’s no end to the scorching terror in sight. As the ground opens to the fiery torments of the dead, the only hope for escape is to venture further into this haunted house. Descend deep into the pits of Lucifer’s lair but beware-- the underworld’s king is yearning for souls.
  • Death Water Bayou: The sounds of the carnival celebration grow faint as guests travel deeper into the bayou by an unseen force. The cursed hands rise out of the swamp, reaching in desperation for their next victim.
  • Nevermore Chapter 2: A disturbing new chapter in the Nevermore saga has been unveiled, wreaking havoc on the nobility and townspeople. Explore a world where Edgar Allen Poe’s poignant prose takes on an even darker reality.
  • Dead A-Head: Bloodied, beheaded bodies lurk through the streets of France seeking revenge. One wrong move, and it could be your head on the chopping block next.
  • Gorgon Gardens: Staring straight into the soul-less eyes of the serpent sisters leads to evil consequences and a stone-cold eternity. There’s no escaping these sirens once you’ve been added to the garden of souls.
  • Scary Tale Road: Once upon a time, fairy tale fantasies lured you to sleep with picturesque places and harmonious heroes. Survival is slim as these childhood icons have been ripped from the pages and are now haunting the streets of Busch Gardens.

Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream takes place on select nights from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31.

Looking for a good deal while getting the most out of your screams? Busch Gardens says guests who buy a 2023 Fun Card will get now through Howl-O-Scream free, unlimited admission for cards purchased before Aug. 28.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

