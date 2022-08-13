Three people, firefighter taken to hospital after North Chesterfield apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a North Chesterfield apartment complex went up in flames early Saturday morning.

The fire sparked around 3:45 a.m. on Boulder Springs Drive. Crews got there within five minutes and found fire shooting through the roof, ultimately calling a second alarm. It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

One person was treated for minor burns, and another person was hurt while trying to escape the fire. The third person was taken to the hospital for a medical complaint.

The firefighter was also checked out for what appears to be dehydration.

Over 30 adults and children will now have to find another place to stay. The apartment complex said they were already at 99-percent capacity which is making it even harder to house those who lost everything. The Red Cross will be assisting displaced individuals.

“Our first priority is to meet with each individual family and determine their specific needs and then provide support so they can get a place to stay for a couple of days, replace clothing, replace food that they’ve lost as well as eyeglasses and medications,” said Jonathan McNamara who serves as the Communications Director Virginia Red Cross.

People were able to collect some of their personal items spared by the fire. As people look to rebuild, the Red Cross said they will have counselors to support the victims of the fire in the days and weeks to come.

“Unfortunately when you’re dealing with a fire that causes this much damage they are going to lose many of the items that are in this house and that’s where from the Red Cross perspective, we’re not only trying to provide the resources that we can provide as an organization but connect them with other resources in the community that can help,” McNamara explained.

There’s still no word on what may have sparked the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.