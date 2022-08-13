One dead, one injured after crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -

Henrico Police say one person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash involving an SUV and two bicyclists Saturday morning.

Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. along Osborne Turnpike.

A preliminary investigation shows two bicyclists were riding along the turnpike and an SUV struck both the riders. One adult female was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. The other rider succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Henrico police say the driver of the SUV, an adult male, is in police custody.

There is a road closure in place as police continue to investigate between Wilton Road and Equestrian Way.

