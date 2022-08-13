Healthcare Pros
No one hurt in North Chesterfield apartment fire

Dozens of fire crews responded to the Birchwood at Boulders complex around 3:45 a.m. Saturday
Flames were visible shooting through the roof of the apartment complex.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - No one is hurt after a North Chesterfield apartment complex went up in flames overnight Saturday.

Dozens of crews responded to the Birchwood at Boulders complex on Boulder Springs Drive. They found flames showing from the roof of the complex. Richmond crews were also called in as mutual aid.

Officials are still working to determine what sparked the fire.

