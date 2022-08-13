Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into her car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.(E! Entertainment / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.

Heche is brain dead and on life support, pending evaluation for organ donation.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the department announced Friday. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche, 53. She has been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn center.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
Flames were visible shooting through the roof of the apartment complex.
Three people, firefighter taken to hospital after North Chesterfield apartment fire
Chesterfield Police said one person died and another was seriously hurt after a pickup truck...
Passenger killed after vehicle goes down embankment, lands on I-295

Latest News

Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty in NY court
Under Virginia law, dogs and cats 4 months of age and older must be vaccinated for rabies.
Henrico offering $10 rabies vaccinations for pets
Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month
Police investigating a fatal crash in Henrico that involves two bicyclists.
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash