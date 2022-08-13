Henrico offering $10 rabies vaccinations for pets

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police will provide rabies vaccines for dogs and cats for $10 at the Henrico County Government Center.

Pet owners have to register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian. Each vaccine must be paid in cash. A rabies tag and a certificate of immunization come with each vaccination.

Dogs and cats from all localities are welcome. Cats must be in carriers.

Under state law, dogs and cats 4 months and up must be vaccinated for rabies.

Henrico dog licenses are also available for $10. Licenses are valid for the entirety of an animal’s life while the owner lives in Henrico, and its rabies vaccinations are kept current.

The vaccination event takes place Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henrico County Government Center at 4301 E. Parham Rd.

