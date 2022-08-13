Healthcare Pros
Girl sells lemonade to raise money for Goochland County Animal Shelter

Jaelynn Shelton decided to make the lemons she was given into actual lemonade when she found...
Jaelynn Shelton decided to make the lemons she was given into actual lemonade when she found out she was too young to volunteer at her local animal shelter.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - When 8-year-old Jaelynn Shelton’s cat died, she decided she wanted to give back in honor of the animal she loves.

“She kept saying she wanted to get treats or something for the animals, so I wrote the Animal Shelter and asked if she could volunteer - but she’s too young.” said her mother, Kendall Shelton.

Determined to help, Jaelynn came up with a plan. On Aug. 4, Jaelynn set up a lemonade stand in front of her grandmother’s beauty salon, Shear Wildness, in the Courthouse Village. She worked 14 hours over two days, intending to donate 50% of her collection to the Goochland County Animal Shelter.

Jaelynn raised $700 for the Goochland County Animal Shelter all by selling lemonade for two days.
Jaelynn raised $700 for the Goochland County Animal Shelter all by selling lemonade for two days.

She expected to raise around $50 to $100, but when word got out, donations started flooding in. By day’s end of Aug. 5, Jaelynn raised over $500, and Shear Wildness donated another $200 bringing the weekend’s donation total to a little over $750.

“I was just so impressed that we were able to do that much,” said Shelton.

Jaelynn donated the $700 to the Animal Shelter instead of keeping the other 50% of the proceeds. She only took home $50 for her supplies.

“It is heartwarming that someone who wanted to volunteer with us, but couldn’t because of her age, would look for another way to help homeless pets in our community.”, said Job Greene, Director of Animal Care and Protection for Goochland County.

The minimum age a person can volunteer at the shelter is 16.

“We really appreciate the incredible support of the community, and we are very lucky to have that here in Goochland,” said Greene. “We hope anyone considering adopting a pet will come to the Adoption Center and meet some of the wonderful pets in our care.”

When asked if she would do it again, Jaelynn answered “yes” without hesitation.

“I want to inspire other kids to do it, so they can help whoever they want to help,” Jaelynn said.

Anyone who isn’t eligible to volunteer but wants to impact their local shelter can donate items or share posts about adoptable pets on social media. For more information on the Goochland County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, call 804-556-5302.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

