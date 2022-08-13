Forecast: A Welcome Break in the Heat and Humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A welcome break in the heat and humidity expected all weekend!

Saturday. Mostly sunny with low humidity! Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies. Cool and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60° in town but cooler in outlying areas.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a few showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs around 80°. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Lots of clouds with rain likely and a few storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

