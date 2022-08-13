Healthcare Pros
Fans return to Richmond Raceway for NASCAR weekend

By Emily Yinger
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The action track will be packed over the next few days as the Richmond Raceway is hosting the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series this weekend.

Fans were already gearing up for the races on Friday, with many of them camping out all weekend long. Some people went all out with their camping setups, with one group even having a pool.

“They’ve got the hot tub going. They’ve got the pool going. They’ve got the big motorhome with the Monster Energy,” said one fan.

Most people said they look forward to meeting new people every year they come out to the raceway. The friendly atmosphere keeps them coming back.

Richmond Raceway is a family tradition for some, like Dakota Schakel, who has been coming here with his dad since he was 7 years old.

“We love it. It’s a full weekend of events. We start Thursday, don’t leave till Monday. It’s just a blast. You meet all kinds of good people out here,” Schakel explained.

Aside from the races, plenty of other events are happening this weekend. One of Friday night’s events was supposed to include a sold-out Cody Johnson concert, but he got sick and canceled. In its place was Acoustic After Hours with an acoustic set from Reeve Stimpson.

Saturday kicks off race day with the Worldwide Express 250, and Sunday is the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400.

