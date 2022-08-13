Driver pronounced dead in car crash on South Providence

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a crash involving two cars that resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

Police say a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was driving in the 1100 block of South Providence Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when it crossed the double-yellow lines and into a 2011 Chevrolet Express Van.

The driver and sole occupant of the Cavalier were pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Police also say three occupants in the van were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

South Providence Road will remain closed as police investigate this crash. Anyone with information on this crash can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

