Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Driver pronounced dead in car crash on South Providence

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a crash involving two cars that resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

Police say a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was driving in the 1100 block of South Providence Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when it crossed the double-yellow lines and into a 2011 Chevrolet Express Van.

The driver and sole occupant of the Cavalier were pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Police also say three occupants in the van were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

South Providence Road will remain closed as police investigate this crash. Anyone with information on this crash can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
Flames were visible shooting through the roof of the apartment complex.
Three people, firefighter taken to hospital after North Chesterfield apartment fire
Chesterfield Police said one person died and another was seriously hurt after a pickup truck...
Passenger killed after vehicle goes down embankment, lands on I-295

Latest News

The fire happened around 3:45 a.m. at Birchwood at Boulders Apartments in North Chesterfield.
Three people, firefighter taken to hospital after North Chesterfield apartment fire
Police investigating a fatal crash in Henrico that involves two bicyclists.
One dead, one injured after crash in Henrico
Flames were visible shooting through the roof of the apartment complex.
Three people, firefighter taken to hospital after North Chesterfield apartment fire
The walk ended at Heather Heyer Way.
‘Unite the Light’ remembrance walk honors sacrifices made 5 years ago in Charlottesville