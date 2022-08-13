Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer.

There will be several services held at the church to honor her life.

On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.

At 4:30, there will be a Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Omega Service and family hours, and a musical celebration will be held at 5 p.m.

On Monday, there will be a homegoing celebration starting at 11 a.m.

