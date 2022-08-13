Chesterfield to hold community meeting series on bond referendum

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield School Board and Board of Supervisors are hosting a series of community meetings in September to help share information and answer any questions on the upcoming board referendum.

Chesterfield residents will vote on the Community Facilities Bond Plan which authorizes the use of $540 million in General Obligation bonds. If approved, the plan will, over the next eight to 10 years, fund 26 capital improvement projects split among four categories: schools, public safety, libraries and parks.

County officials say some of the $375 million of the bonds would go to Chesterfield County Public Schools for seven projects, including replacing three elementary schools and building another while also creating a new high school in western Route 360. The money would also be used to expand Thomas Dale High School and replace Midlothian Middle School.

The $165 million allocated for county government projects includes $81.1 million for public safety, $45.7 million for libraries and $38.2 million for parks and recreation.

There will be eight community meetings held all over Chesterfield and two Facebook Live events to provide voters with important information on the referendum.

Each of the meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held on the following dates and sites:

Tuesday, Sept. 6- CTC Hull Auditorium, 13900 Hull Street Road (Clover Hill District)

Thursday, Sept. 8- Thomas Dale High School, 3626 W. Hundred Road (Bermuda District)

Monday, Sept. 12- Manchester High School, 12601 Bailey Bridge Road (Matoaca District)

Wednesday, Sept. 14- Midlothian Middle School, 13501 Midlothian Turnpike (Midlothian District)

Thursday, Sept. 15- Facebook Live

Monday, Sept. 19- Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd (Dale District)

Tuesday, Sept. 20- Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road (Matoaca District)

Monday, Oct. 17- Facebook Live

