Broad Street improvement projects impact businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond was awarded a multi-million dollar grant known as the Smart Scale Grant, which it is using to tackle several road improvements on Broad Street that would have usually taken years to complete.

For the next year, a nearly 5-mile portion of Broad Street between 3rd Street and Hamilton will undergo extensive road improvements. The project timeline is spring 2022 to fall 2023, weather permitting.

Second District Councilwoman Katherine Jordan says it will be a major upgrade for the city’s walkable spaces.

“We are upgrading our sidewalks, adding more benches, sidewalks and bike racks, ADA accessible ramps and street trees,” Jordan said.

Part of the project funding also went towards the red road stripping project for the GRTC’s Pulse line, which Jordan says is now three months ahead of schedule.

While the federal dollars mean the city can prioritize more dream projects, the construction won’t be a very smooth process for some businesses, like the ones located on this small strip near Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Foot traffic has been limited because the sidewalk is gone, along with the Broad Street entrance to the parking. Some business owners told NBC12 they’re frustrated because the sidewalks weren’t in bad shape, and the construction is slowing down business.

But Jordan says the city wants to get the most bang for its buck.

“The Broad Street sidewalks may not look like they need improvement in some places, but this is our opportunity to really take care of the Smart Scale Grant so that they last longer and they’re more durable,” Jordan said. “I know that this is a painful process when it’s your block, but I just encourage everybody to be patient. We can’t have high-quality sidewalks and streetscapes without actually putting them in.”

Jordan is encouraging businesses experiencing these issues to reach out to the city. If you are having trouble reaching the city, you can search the city’s website for the Broad Street Gateway and Corridor Improvements Project, where you’ll find a list of project managers.

Jordan says the website should also be updated weekly so that you track the progress and figure out where they’re going next.

“The city has tried to be proactive about communicating that this work is coming and providing contact information for the project managers on the ground so that where they could make a compromise or work with a business, they could have that conversation. So, I would urge any business to reach out to those contacts,” Jordan said.

COMPLETED WORK:

PULSE Red BRT Pavement - Phase I | application of the red pavement started June 21 ahead of schedule. Initially expected to be completed by mid-August, the painting portion of this project has been completed . Westbound: (1st) 3rd to Belvedere - completed (2nd) Belvedere to Meadow - completed (3rd) Meadows to Arthur Ashe Blvd - completed (4th) Arthur Ashe to I-195 - completed Eastbound : (5th) I-195 to Arthur Ashe - completed (6th) Arthur Ashe to Meadows - completed (7th) Meadows to Belvedere - completed (8th) Belvedere to 3rd - completed

PAVING | Paving is complete - 33 days ahead of the planned schedule. Stop bars and crosswalk marking have been installed. Pavement markings: Pavement markings west of I-195 have been completed Pavement markings east of I-195 are in the scope of the red pavement contractor

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.