Applications open for Chesterfield fall Citizens Police Academy
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department has opened its fall Citizens Police Academy applications.
There is a morning academy and an evening academy. The evening academy is held Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Sept. 6 through Oct. 18 at St. David’s Episcopal Church at 1801 Camborne Road. The morning academy is held on Thursdays from Sept. 8 through Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A location will be announced later.
The police department says academy participants will:
- Learn about specialized police units, including forensics, K-9 and SWAT
- Conduct traffic stop scenarios with the Traffic Safety Section
- Ride with a police officer on patrol (if desired)
- Participate in scenarios (if desired)
- Learn about officer accountability from the Office of Professional Standards and County Attorney
To participate in the Citizens Police Academy, participants must be adults living, belonging to a civic organization or owning a business within Chesterfield County. Applications will be screened for activities that may disqualify them from participating.
Click/tap here to apply and submit an application. For more information, call Corporal Matt Rogers at 804-318-8549 or email him at RogersMW@chesterfield.gov.
