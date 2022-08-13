Applications open for Chesterfield fall Citizens Police Academy

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department has opened its fall Citizens Police Academy applications.

There is a morning academy and an evening academy. The evening academy is held Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Sept. 6 through Oct. 18 at St. David’s Episcopal Church at 1801 Camborne Road. The morning academy is held on Thursdays from Sept. 8 through Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A location will be announced later.

The police department says academy participants will:

Learn about specialized police units, including forensics, K-9 and SWAT

Conduct traffic stop scenarios with the Traffic Safety Section

Ride with a police officer on patrol (if desired)

Participate in scenarios (if desired)

Learn about officer accountability from the Office of Professional Standards and County Attorney

To participate in the Citizens Police Academy, participants must be adults living, belonging to a civic organization or owning a business within Chesterfield County. Applications will be screened for activities that may disqualify them from participating.

Click/tap here to apply and submit an application. For more information, call Corporal Matt Rogers at 804-318-8549 or email him at RogersMW@chesterfield.gov.

