Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female

Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls in Tennessee, says it will admit anyone who identifies as female. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville all-girls private school is welcoming transgender students.

Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls, says anyone who identifies as female can apply to the school.

This week, school officials shared a statement that “Harpeth Hall is a girls school” and “any student who identifies as a girl may apply to our school.”

“To be one of the first single-sex schools to take a stance on it, you’re going to draw a lot of attention from that,” Courtney Vick, a 2008 graduate of Harpeth Hall, said.

WSMV reports the school is taking a step to include transgender individuals, which Vick supports.

“I do hope that some students who previously didn’t feel comfortable apply to Harpeth Hall now,” Vick said.

A spokesperson with Harpeth Hall said the school’s application process would remain the same, and it receives many applications each year for a limited number of openings.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works
Police investigating a fatal crash in Henrico that involves two bicyclists.
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
Flames were visible shooting through the roof of the apartment complex.
Three people, firefighter taken to hospital after North Chesterfield apartment fire

Latest News

The Perseids Meteor Shower can produce 100 meteors per hour at its peak!
Most popular meteor shower peaks this weekend
House passes Democrats' health care and climate bill, clearing measure for Biden's signature
Landmark climate bill heading to Biden's desk
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned’
Jaelynn Shelton decided to make the lemons she was given into actual lemonade when she found...
Girl sells lemonade to raise money for Goochland County Animal Shelter
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
Abandoned puppy found with dog bed in dumpster, officials say