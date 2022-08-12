VDOT: Lanes of I-95N in Chesterfield open after emergency repairs

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield are open after emergency repairs.

UPDATE: All lanes are open for travel on 95NB in #CHESTERFIELD near Rt 288, mm 62@VaDOTRVA@VaDOT — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) August 12, 2022

This comes after the left and center lanes were closed northbound near Route 288 after Wednesday night’s showers and storms.

VDOT said in a news release that Wednesday night’s heavy rainfall caused a quarter-mile section of the pavement to break down and become unsafe for travel. The Chester area received 2.6 inches of rain during the past 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield were closed late Wednesday and may be closed until Friday morning. (VDOT)

Melanie Stokes with VDOT said this section of road is an area crews monitor every time it rains.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.