VDOT: Lanes of I-95N in Chesterfield open after emergency repairs

Heavy rain caused a section of the road to ‘break down and become unsafe for travel’
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield are open after emergency repairs.

This comes after the left and center lanes were closed northbound near Route 288 after Wednesday night’s showers and storms.

VDOT said in a news release that Wednesday night’s heavy rainfall caused a quarter-mile section of the pavement to break down and become unsafe for travel. The Chester area received 2.6 inches of rain during the past 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield were closed late Wednesday and may be closed until Friday morning.(VDOT)

Melanie Stokes with VDOT said this section of road is an area crews monitor every time it rains.

