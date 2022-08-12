Healthcare Pros
Two bald eagles released at Lake Anna State Park

Two bald eagles were released today at Lake Anna State Park after being rescued earlier this year.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - Two bald eagles were released today at Lake Anna State Park after being rescued earlier this year.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia helped raise the two juvenile bald eagles, and welcomed them back into the wild.

Lake Anna was chosen as the point of release due to it being a good habitat for the newly rehabilitated birds.

“This is a community thing, so these aren’t our eagles, they’re not really anyone’s eagles, if anything they’re Virginia’s eagles; so, it’s really nice to be able to include local people to see the animals that live in their backyard,” Karra Pierce, with the Wildlife Center, said.

There are more than 1000 nesting pairs of eagles in Virginia.

Over the years, the Wildlife Center has helped care for more than 400 injured bald eagles.

