Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Polio detected in NYC’s sewage, suggesting virus circulating

This untitled illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a...
This untitled illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a particle of the poliovirus.(CDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City’s wastewater weeks after a case of polio was identified in Rockland County north of the city, health officials announced Friday.

The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, the city and New York state health departments said.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works
In the days following that wire initial transfer in December 2018, the scammers initiated...
VCU loses nearly $500,000 in multi-million dollar cyber fraud scheme
Chesterfield Police said one person died and another was seriously hurt after a pickup truck...
Passenger killed after vehicle goes down embankment, lands on I-295
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Caesars set to break ground on Danville casino, upping investment with new partner

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
Push for public release of warrant used to search Trump home
Firefighters rescued a lost ram, keeping it outside their station for now, alongside their pet...
Firefighters rescue lost ram, re-home it at their station
FILE - Tea Party Patriots co-founder Mark Meckler speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Conservative group spends big in state-level effort to change Constitution
The offices of the Virginia Parole Board in Richmond.
Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules