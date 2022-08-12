Police search for suspect involved in Hopewell gas station robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a gas station armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the Citgo Gas Station located in the 3900 block of Oaklawn Blvd. for the report of commercial armed robbery.

The victim told police that a man came into the store showing a firearm. The suspect passed a note to the clerk demanding money, and while the clerk was getting money from the register, the suspect fired a shot into the ceiling.

Police said the suspect left in a four-door black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

