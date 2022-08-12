News to Know for Aug. 12: Charlottesville anniversary; Cold case playing cards; COVID update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

Five Years Since Deadly “Unite The Right” Rally

White nationalists descended on the city the night before - leading a torch-lit rally on the UVA campus.

The rally itself was meant to protest the removal of Confederate statues - but it quickly devolved into violence.

It took a deadly turn when James Fields drove into a crowd of counter-protesters - killing Heather Heyer.

Two Virginia State Troopers were also killed that day.

Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates and Lieutenant Pilot Jay Cullen died in a helicopter crash. They were in Charlottesville to monitor the situation by air when their chopper had some kind of issue and crashed.

U.S. Attorney General Speaks Out

Attorney General Merrick Garland answered questions surrounding Monday’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home.

Garland was under pressure to reveal more about the search, given its unprecedented nature.

The Washington Post reports agents were searching for classified documents related to nuclear weapons.

At this moment, we do not know if they were successful in retrieving those documents... or if they were at the residence.

Garland says the justice department has asked to make public what agents found inside the property.

Trump says he agrees with documents related to the search being released.

Inmates Receive Cold Case Playing Cards

Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith unveiled a new tool to crack cold cases - playing cards.

Authorities in Richmond are taking a different approach when it comes to solving cold cases.

The city’s sheriff is using these decks of cards to spread the information to inmates - and the community.

Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation with the victim’s name, picture, and some details.

If inmates want to report information, they can use a private tablet app. The sheriff says the program is done in several other states and has helped solve dozens of cold cases.

The sheriff hopes to hand decks out at events, too, so the public has them. They also want to do a version with missing people on them.

No More Quarantine & Social Distancing

The CDC is doing away with many of the recommendations put in place during the pandemic.

The agency says that people do not need to quarantine themselves after being exposed to COVID.

In addition, the CDC no longer recommends staying at least six feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure.

Masks continue to be recommended in high transmission areas.

The agency says the changes are because of high vaccination rates and the number of people who have already contracted the virus.

Goodbye Excessive Heat!

Lower humidity arrives, kicking off a beautiful weekend.

An isolated shower is possible, then we will see sunshine. Highs in the low 80s.

