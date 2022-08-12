Healthcare Pros
NASCAR returns to area with chances to meet drivers

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR returns to the River City this weekend and also brings the chance to meet drivers at local events.

On Friday, Aug. 12, fans can stop by the Kroger along Staples Mill Road in Henrico to meet driver Ryan Blaney. He will be on-site to sign autographs, take photos and interact with fans from 6-7 p.m.

“I couldn’t be more excited to meet the fans in Richmond and to have both BODYARMOR and Kroger on the #12 car for the upcoming NASCAR race in Richmond,” said Blaney. “I’ve been with BODYARMOR for more than 5 years now – and we’ve had some great paint schemes over the years, so it’s always exciting racing with them and hopefully we can pull out a nice weekend here in Richmond.”

Driver Austin Dillon will be at Kings Dominion from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Coca-Cola Racing Fan Day on Aug. 13. Admission to the park will include unlimited fountain drinks all day.

Ross Chastain will also be in town for a meet and greet on Aug. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Manchester Moose Lodge along Trade Road. Donations for the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation Toy and Supply Drive will also be taken at the event.

On Thursday, Bubba Wallace hosted a free block party to celebrate Black-owned food trucks and the Richmond community.

