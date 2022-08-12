Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Mother honors daughter five years after events of Aug. 12 in Charlottesville

In 2017, the Charlottesville, Virginia community mourned the loss of 32-year-old Heather Heyer,...
In 2017, the Charlottesville, Virginia community mourned the loss of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, a peaceful counter-protester to the racist Unite the Right rally. A self-proclaimed white supremacist murdered her and injured dozens of others by ramming his car into a crowd. (Source: CNN)(GRAYDC)
By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Today, a pair of Confederate statues no longer stand in Charlottesville. Five years have passed since those controversial symbols drew thousands for what would become a violent and deadly August day.

Susan Bro lost her daughter in 2017, following the failed Unite the Right Rally.

“Most days are okay,” said Susan Bro, Heather Heyer’s Mother.

Heyer was on Fourth Street downtown taking part in counter-demonstrations when a white supremacist murdered her and injured dozens of others in a car attack.

“And I kind of chatter with her in the back of my mind, but a song will come along that sends me down,” said Bro.

A lot has changed in the city and across the state since the events of Charlottesville. The city’s current mayor says they’ve hired a deputy city manager for racial equity and diversity inclusion.

“We’ve also made some significant changes. We’re moving forward with a much more equitable zoning ordinance. That’s a good step in the right direction. We’ve got a lot more focus on racial equity issues and sensitivities in the way that the city functions,” said Mayor Lloyd Snook, City of Charlottesville.

The failures of that day were also pointed out in an after-action investigation and report - bringing about changes at the state level.

Then city leaders tried to move the rally’s location to a larger area, but a federal judge intervened the night before.

Then-governor Terry McAuliffe says being able to ban weapons would have been critical.

“So, now with the permitting process in the state, we have a better handle on how the permitting process should be done, the size, the location, the number of people, what you can bring with you,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) former Virginia Governor.

McAuliffe sent 1,200 Virginia National Guard and Virginia State Police troopers there that day, but local command issues caused confusion on who should intervene in the violence.

“Now, we’ve changed those regulations such that if the state is committing those types of resources, they would be in charge and be able to make those decisions,” said McAuliffe.

For Bro, the foundation she established in her daughter’s name is being dissolved. The Heather Heyer Foundation has given out $50,000 in scholarships.

Bro says she has no regrets.

“If you just keep tossing pebbles in the right direction, you keep making waves, and eventually, you get to where you’re trying to go,” said Bro.

Bro says they’re taking the remaining money from the foundation and giving it to another group that works in activism, as Heather encouraged.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works
Chesterfield Police said one person died and another was seriously hurt after a pickup truck...
Passenger killed after vehicle goes down embankment, lands on I-295
In the days following that wire initial transfer in December 2018, the scammers initiated...
VCU loses nearly $500,000 in multi-million dollar cyber fraud scheme
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

The fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive was once again a huge success.
More than 31K backpacks filled for students through Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive
Juvenile charged in connection to May homicide; police still seek information
A coal chute in Wise County, Va.
Coal miners urge passage of permanent funding for federal black lung benefits
Carytown Watermelon Festival returns this Sunday
Carytown Watermelon Festival returns this Sunday