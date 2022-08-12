More than 31K backpacks filled for students through Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive was once again a huge success, with 31,472 backpacks filled.

Hundreds of volunteers piled into the Arthur Ashe Center Thursday to stuff backpacks with school supplies for students in need.

“It was amazing. There was way more people than I expected, and it’s something I’ve never experienced before for sure,” Nick Sullivan said.

The drive benefits students from Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Petersburg, Richmond and the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

“TForce Freight - an incredible partner of ours - have picked up all of the palettes and will drop off all the schools within a certain time frame that we have allocated to them for when the schools are available,” organizer Timmy Nguyen said.

