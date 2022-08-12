Man charged in connection to multiple attempted larcenies in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have made an arrest in connection to multiple attempted larcenies.

On Aug. 8, officers were called to the 7900 block of Wistar Woods Court for a report of a larceny.

The victim gave police surveillance video, which officers said showed the suspect trying to open the doors of multiple homes and vehicles.

Police said in one instance, the suspect was able to get inside a home.

“While on scene, other residents approached the officers sharing similar experiences. In total, officers logged approximately eight incident reports from residents in the area,” police said in a release.

After gathering evidence, officers developed Jonathan Andreas Aceves, 22, as a suspect and arrested him on Aug. 11 on multiple charges.

