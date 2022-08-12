Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Juvenile charged in connection to May homicide; police still seek information

((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile has been charged in connection to a homicide that happened in May, police say.

At around 9:30 p.m. on May 29, dispatchers received calls about a shooting on the 3800 block of Delmont Street.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim, Deonte’ Price, 24, of Henrico, had been taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Aug. 12, Henrico police said they took a juvenile into custody on an involuntary manslaughter charge related to the homicide.

The juvenile was taken to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are still investigating and are seeking additional information on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Egan at 804-501-4878 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works
Chesterfield Police said one person died and another was seriously hurt after a pickup truck...
Passenger killed after vehicle goes down embankment, lands on I-295
In the days following that wire initial transfer in December 2018, the scammers initiated...
VCU loses nearly $500,000 in multi-million dollar cyber fraud scheme
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

A coal chute in Wise County, Va.
Coal miners urge passage of permanent funding for federal black lung benefits
Carytown Watermelon Festival returns this Sunday
Carytown Watermelon Festival returns this Sunday
RampsRVA builds home-access wheelchair ramps
RampsRVA builds home-access wheelchair ramps
Petersburg Community Day this Saturday
Petersburg Community Day this Saturday