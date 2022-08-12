Juvenile charged in connection to May homicide; police still seek information

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile has been charged in connection to a homicide that happened in May, police say.

At around 9:30 p.m. on May 29, dispatchers received calls about a shooting on the 3800 block of Delmont Street.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim, Deonte’ Price, 24, of Henrico, had been taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Aug. 12, Henrico police said they took a juvenile into custody on an involuntary manslaughter charge related to the homicide.

The juvenile was taken to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are still investigating and are seeking additional information on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Egan at 804-501-4878 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.