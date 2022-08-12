Friday Forecast: FINALLY, the excessive humidity goes away

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - FINALLY: Lower humidity arrives this afternoon and into the weekend!!

Friday: Morning clouds with an isolated shower possible. Peak chance 10-noon. The shower is along a cold front that will turn us mostly sunny with lower humidity! Highs in the low 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday. Mostly sunny with low humidity! Low around 60, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a cool start. An isolated shower or storm possible in the evening. Lows around 60, highs in the mid 80s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Cloudy and cool with rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Cloudy and cool with showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 80

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

