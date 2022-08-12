Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Friday Forecast: FINALLY, the excessive humidity goes away

A few quick showers, then drier and cooler air arrives
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - FINALLY: Lower humidity arrives this afternoon and into the weekend!!

Friday: Morning clouds with an isolated shower possible. Peak chance 10-noon. The shower is along a cold front that will turn us mostly sunny with lower humidity! Highs in the low 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday. Mostly sunny with low humidity! Low around 60, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a cool start. An isolated shower or storm possible in the evening. Lows around 60, highs in the mid 80s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Cloudy and cool with rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Cloudy and cool with showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 80

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works
In the days following that wire initial transfer in December 2018, the scammers initiated...
VCU loses nearly $500,000 in multi-million dollar cyber fraud scheme
Chesterfield Police said one person died and another was seriously hurt after a pickup truck...
Passenger killed after vehicle goes down embankment, lands on I-295
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Caesars set to break ground on Danville casino, upping investment with new partner

Latest News

Forecast: Lower humidity arrives Friday!
gustnado damage in chesterfield county
Gustnado in Chesterfield County causes minor damage
Bobby Eberth
Gustnado in Chesterfield County causes minor damage
Forecast: Few showers and storms Thursday
Forecast: Few showers and storms Thursday