Friday Forecast: FINALLY, the excessive humidity goes away
A few quick showers, then drier and cooler air arrives
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - FINALLY: Lower humidity arrives this afternoon and into the weekend!!
Friday: Morning clouds with an isolated shower possible. Peak chance 10-noon. The shower is along a cold front that will turn us mostly sunny with lower humidity! Highs in the low 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
Saturday. Mostly sunny with low humidity! Low around 60, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny after a cool start. An isolated shower or storm possible in the evening. Lows around 60, highs in the mid 80s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)
Monday: Cloudy and cool with rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Tuesday: Cloudy and cool with showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 80
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
