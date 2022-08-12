Healthcare Pros
Flag order issued after death of former SWVA delegate

Courtesy: Farris Funeral Services
Courtesy: Farris Funeral Services(Farris Funeral Services)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered a flag order in honor of former Virginia Delegate Joseph Pickett Johnson, Jr. who died on August 4 at the age of 90.

Johnson, Jr. represented Washington and Smyth Counties, along with Bristol, VA.

All United States and Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning Saturday at sunrise through sunset for all state and local buildings and grounds.

“His family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 12, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Joseph P. Johnson, Jr. Grand Hall of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on the Virginia Highlands Community College campus in Abingdon. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Abingdon Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park” (SWVA Today).

