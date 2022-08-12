Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Coal miners urge passage of permanent funding for federal black lung benefits

A coal chute in Wise County, Va.
A coal chute in Wise County, Va.(Sarah Vogelsong (Virginia Mercury))
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With the Inflation Reduction Act poised to pass the U.S. House, coal miners, including those in Virginia, could finally secure permanent funding for a federal trust fund that pays for medical treatment of miners suffering from black lung if the responsible coal company doesn’t pay.

“This is real important to us and to every coal miner because you can see that actually (black lung) doesn’t get any better. It gets worse,” said Vonda Robinson, vice president of the National Black Lung Association and a Southwest Virginia resident, during an Aug. 4 press call organized by nonprofit ReImagine Appalachia.

Federal law requires coal mine operators to pay benefits to miners disabled by black lung, an incurable disease caused by the inhalation of coal dust, which has been especially persistent in the Appalachian region.

If the operator no longer exists, has no successor, or is unable to pay the benefits, the government will step in to bear the cost through the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, a pot of money funded by an excise tax on coal.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works
Chesterfield Police said one person died and another was seriously hurt after a pickup truck...
Passenger killed after vehicle goes down embankment, lands on I-295
In the days following that wire initial transfer in December 2018, the scammers initiated...
VCU loses nearly $500,000 in multi-million dollar cyber fraud scheme
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

Carytown Watermelon Festival returns this Sunday
Carytown Watermelon Festival returns this Sunday
RampsRVA builds home-access wheelchair ramps
RampsRVA builds home-access wheelchair ramps
Petersburg Community Day this Saturday
Petersburg Community Day this Saturday
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
Police search for suspect involved in Hopewell gas station robbery