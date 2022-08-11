Healthcare Pros
Williamsburg man dies after tree falls onto vehicle

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Williamsburg man has died after a tree fell onto his vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

WVEC reports, that this happened on Jamestown Road in the area of Matoaka Lake.

Investigators say that the tree fell onto the car while it was moving and that the branch was likely torn down by storms that brought high winds and lightning to the area.

According to WVEC, the driver, 42-year-old Hakeem Conway was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

