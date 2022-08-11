Volunteers help students get ready for school with Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive was once again a huge success.
Hundreds of volunteers piled into the Arthur Ashe Center Thursday to stuff backpacks with school supplies for students in need.
The drive benefits students from Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Petersburg, Richmond and the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
