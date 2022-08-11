Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works

As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing to send out payments of up to $250 per tax filer (or up to $500 for couples who file jointly).(Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you owed income taxes to the state of Virginia for 2021, some of that money might be coming back this fall.

As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing to send out payments of up to $250 per tax filer (or up to $500 for couples who file jointly).

The payments won’t be quite as big as what Gov. Glenn Youngkin suggested in the tax-cutting plan he campaigned on last year, but the governor has touted the roughly $1 billion rebate initiative as “the largest tax rebate in the history of Virginia.”

The rebate plan didn’t get as much attention as more politically contentious tax proposals, like suspending the gas tax, partly because it had broad support and little drama. Before handing power over to Youngkin, former Gov. Ralph Northam included a plan for one-time rebates, funded with surplus revenues, in his final budget proposal.

From there, lawmakers mostly just had to work out how big the checks would be based on what the state could afford. Once that was done, the rebate plan was overwhelmingly approved as part of the state budget passed in June.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Caesars set to break ground on Danville casino, upping investment with new partner
The Hanover County Animal Control agencies and other agencies found multiple livestock animals...
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for suspects in attempted theft at CarMax dealership
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
In the days following that wire initial transfer in December 2018, the scammers initiated...
VCU loses nearly $500,000 in multi-million dollar cyber fraud scheme

Latest News

The Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privately run prison and has sparked...
Potential overdoses, death at privately run Lawrenceville prison spur state investigation
The “Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive” is once again collecting school supplies for students in...
Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive returns Aug. 11
The Ultimate Backpack Supply is back once again to collect school supplies for students right...
News to Know for Aug. 11: Backpack supply drive; Livestock animals found dead; 2020 protests update
Under the School Construction Fund and Program, $400 million in grants will be distributed...
Gov. Youngkin signs legislation investing in school facilities across the Commonwealth