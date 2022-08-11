Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works

If you owed income taxes to the state of Virginia for 2021, some of that money might be coming back this fall.

As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing to send out payments of up to $250 per tax filer (or up to $500 for couples who file jointly).

The payments won’t be quite as big as what Gov. Glenn Youngkin suggested in the tax-cutting plan he campaigned on last year, but the governor has touted the roughly $1 billion rebate initiative as “the largest tax rebate in the history of Virginia.”

The rebate plan didn’t get as much attention as more politically contentious tax proposals, like suspending the gas tax, partly because it had broad support and little drama. Before handing power over to Youngkin, former Gov. Ralph Northam included a plan for one-time rebates, funded with surplus revenues, in his final budget proposal.

From there, lawmakers mostly just had to work out how big the checks would be based on what the state could afford. Once that was done, the rebate plan was overwhelmingly approved as part of the state budget passed in June.

