Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

UVA holds extended bell tolling, moment of silence to mark events of Aug. 2017

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bells tolled at the University of Virginia Chapel Thursday, August 11, marking a moment of silence to remember the events that took place five years ago.

“Having everyone, especially in the president’s office in Madison Hall, come out and sit, reflect in silence and then listen to bells provides a moment for that recollection and time to honor those lives lost those people hurt,” Matt Weber, senior advisor to UVA President Jim Ryan, said.

Weber joined faculty on the steps of Madison Hall, across from the UVA Rotunda, as many are look back at the events surrounding Aug. 12, 2017.

“I was looking out over the street, seeing people stop, looking up at the bells, listening with their head down, and I think this was a really important moment for UVA in Charlottesville to be able to know that with this moment of silence with the bells ringing that we should always stop and reflect and never forget what happened,” Weber said.

This event is one of many happening around Charlottesville to give people a chance to heal.

“Whether it’s the ringing of the bells, or whether it’s all sorts of talks and art exhibits that are happening today at UVA and across town,” Weber said. “People can pause, look back, and remember what happened and see how it affected them personally and see how we can move together as a better community.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Caesars set to break ground on Danville casino, upping investment with new partner
In the days following that wire initial transfer in December 2018, the scammers initiated...
VCU loses nearly $500,000 in multi-million dollar cyber fraud scheme
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
The Hanover County Animal Control agencies and other agencies found multiple livestock animals...
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property

Latest News

With a new school year approaching - or, for some, getting underway - a local doctor reminds...
Back to school tips for elementary-aged children
gustnado damage in chesterfield county
Gustnado in Chesterfield County causes minor damage
Bobby Eberth
Gustnado in Chesterfield County causes minor damage
The fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive was once again a huge success.
Volunteers help students get ready for school with Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive
Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation.
Richmond inmates receive cold case playing cards to generate new leads