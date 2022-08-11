Healthcare Pros
Thursday forecast: Still humid, but not as hot. Scattered showers likely

Friday and the Weekend looking great.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ONE MORE DAY of high humidity but a big chance comes tomorrow!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Still humid with a few showers and storms possible at any point. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity arrives Tomorrow and this weekend!

Friday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity after a quick passing early AM shower! Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday. Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a comfortable start. A stray shower or storm possible in the evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

