Soldier’s assault suit against officers can proceed to trial

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)(AP)
By BEN FINLEY Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A federal judge says a U.S. Army lieutenant can go to trial against police officers in Virginia whose traffic stop drew national attention and outrage.

Caron Nazario was pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed in the town of Windsor after driving slowly to a well-lit service station a mile down the road.

Judge Roderick Young ruled Nazario can present a jury with his claims of false imprisonment, assault and battery and illegal search under Virginia law.

But the judge says federal immunity laws shield the officers from claims that their treatment of the Black and Hispanic soldier violated the U.S. Constitution.

