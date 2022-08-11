Healthcare Pros
Rescued beagle puppies visit nursing home

Recently rescued beagle puppies visited a nursing home in Virginia. (Credit: WJLA via CNN Newsoure)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - Six-week-old beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia breeding facility visited seniors at a nursing home in Fairfax County.

“Oh, I like it. I like puppies. I haven’t had one in a long time,” resident Julia Doyle said.

The staff at Promedica Skilled Nursing had heard about the ongoing mission to save 4,000 beagles that were bred to be sold to labs for experimentation, so they reached out to Homeward Trails Animal Shelter to ask whether any of the recently rescued puppies might be able to stop by.

“We’re always looking for fun activities for our residents and I thought, you know, there’s nothing more fun or that would bring joy to the residents than having some puppies visit,” nursing home staff Cindy Oplinger said.

There was lots of joy from both the residents and the puppies on Wednesday afternoon.

“Oh, we used to have a beagle and it’s so nice to see a puppy again. I love puppies,” resident Carol Brashares said.

It was a successful outing for the puppies eager to be loved and to give love as well.

“I think everybody wins. Yeah, it’s wonderful, and that was the whole point of bringing in the puppies today. We couldn’t be happier,” Oplinger said.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

