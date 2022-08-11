Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Potential overdoses, death at privately run Lawrenceville prison spur state investigation

The Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privately run prison and has sparked...
The Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privately run prison and has sparked debate among legislators in recent years.(Alex Potemkin & Virginia Mercury)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a rash of potential overdoses and a death at the privately run Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Brunswick County.

Christopher Ferreira, a spokesperson for The GEO Group, the prison operator, confirmed Wednesday that one inmate died on Aug. 6 after prison staff “observed several inmates who appeared to be lethargic and unresponsive.”

“Medical assistance was immediately called and the affected inmates were administered emergency care to stabilize their condition before being transported to the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” he wrote in an email.

Ferreira said the matter “is currently under investigation by the Virginia Department of Corrections.”

“GEO considers the health and safety of those entrusted to our care to be our primary mission and we will take any and all necessary steps to ensure that the circumstances surrounding this tragic situation are promptly and thoroughly addressed,” he said.

The apparent overdoses were first publicly flagged Tuesday night by the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, a nonprofit that advocates for racial, social, and economic justice.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Caesars set to break ground on Danville casino, upping investment with new partner
The Hanover County Animal Control agencies and other agencies found multiple livestock animals...
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for suspects in attempted theft at CarMax dealership
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
In the days following that wire initial transfer in December 2018, the scammers initiated...
VCU loses nearly $500,000 in multi-million dollar cyber fraud scheme

Latest News

The “Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive” is once again collecting school supplies for students in...
Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive returns Aug. 11
The Ultimate Backpack Supply is back once again to collect school supplies for students right...
News to Know for Aug. 11: Backpack supply drive; Livestock animals found dead; 2020 protests update
Under the School Construction Fund and Program, $400 million in grants will be distributed...
Gov. Youngkin signs legislation investing in school facilities across the Commonwealth
As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works