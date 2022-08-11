Portsmouth to name street for hometown hero Missy Elliott

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia city is honoring hometown hero Missy Elliott by naming a boulevard in a new entertainment district after her.

News outlets report that the Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to change the name of a 1-mile section of McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard.

It’s near Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.

The award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, born Melissa Arnette Elliott, graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, now Manor High.

In 2019, she gave the school $25,000. Portsmouth resident and lifelong fan Erin Carter made the name change request to honor the artist she says had the courage to take on the world stage.

