Portsmouth to name street for hometown hero Missy Elliott

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia city is honoring hometown hero Missy Elliott by naming a boulevard in a new entertainment district after her.

News outlets report that the Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to change the name of a 1-mile section of McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard.

It’s near Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.

The award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, born Melissa Arnette Elliott, graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, now Manor High.

In 2019, she gave the school $25,000. Portsmouth resident and lifelong fan Erin Carter made the name change request to honor the artist she says had the courage to take on the world stage.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

