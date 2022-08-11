News to Know for Aug. 11: Backpack supply drive; Livestock animals found dead; 2020 protests update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday:

Backpack Supply Drive

The Ultimate Backpack Supply is back once again to collect school supplies for students right here in Central Virginia.

Yesterday, volunteers got a head start stuffing backpacks and preparing supplies.

All of the items collected will be shipped off to five area school districts, and this year’s goal is to help 50,000 students start the school year with the tools they need to succeed.

If you want to donate supplies, you can drop them off at the Arthur Ashe Center starting at 8 this morning until 6 p.m.

You can even donate online if you aren’t able to make it out in person.

Teacher Vacancies Across Central Va.

As large school divisions across Central Virginia look to fill teacher vacancies, others are opening their schools with a full slate of staff.

As students across Central Virginia get ready to head back to school this month, several divisions are still dealing with teacher shortages.

As of Monday, Henrico County Public Schools reports they have 211 teacher vacancies, and the division employs 5,000 teachers.

Chesterfield County Public Schools notes they are roughly down 243 teachers in the division, with 116 vacancies for elementary schools.

On Aug. 1, Richmond Public Schools reported they had 163 open teacher positions as numerous jobs for bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers.

As school divisions across Central Virginia look to fill these spots, other school divisions are opening with a full staff.

This includes Louisa County Public Schools, which welcomed students back to the classroom on Tuesday, and Goochland County Public Schools.

NBC12 is also expecting an update on the number of teacher vacancies Richmond Public Schools is facing when the agenda for the school board’s meeting on Monday is posted online.

More Than 20 Animals Found Dead In Hanover

Over 80 animals are now getting immediate care after they were removed from a home off Mattawan Trail.

Animal Control officers executed a search warrant at this house for alleged cruelty to animals.

Neighbors tell us they’ve seen pigs, goats, horses, sheep, and cows wilting away on the property.

Officials found more than 23 goats, sheep, and chickens already dead.

Hanover officials say the suspect is facing pending charges, but neighbors feel justice is too late for many of those animals.

Animal Control officials say they also sent evidence to a state examiner and that more charges could come as a result of that investigation.

City Paid $1.6M to Resolve Claims From 2020 Protests

These settlement payments resolve over 122 claims stemming from 2020 protests.

Officials say the city’s insurance policy covered the city hall’s portion.

The cost of settling cases alleging police misconduct at protests following the killing of George Floyd has continued to ruse over the past year.

Hometown Hero Honored

The award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, born Melissa Arnette Elliott, graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, now Manor High. (NBC15)

Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to change the name of a 1-mile section of McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard.

It’s near Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.

The award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, now Manor High.

Very Humid Thursday!

Today will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible.

Highs will be in the low 80s.

