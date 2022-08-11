LCHS Football team prepares for next season

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The high school football season kicks off on August 26, and Louisa County High School is primed to have a strong team once again.

The program has been built with elite athletes, great coaching, and community support, which has resulted in the best stretch in school history: a record of 51-7 over the last five years.

The Lions return seven members of their starting lineup from last year’s district co-championship team, and that includes Quarterback Landon Wilson.

“My expectations are always a Jefferson District Championship, anything less than that is not really acceptable. None of us are satisfied with that,” Wilson said.

The Lions say they have plenty of students out for practice.

“I think you set a standard of excellence year-in and year-out; you strive to be a program that everyone looks at and sees. It just trickles down from our varsity, to our JV, to middle school, and to our youth program. It’s a big deal here,” Coach Wil Patrick said.

Louisa County has won or shared the Jefferson District Championship the last five seasons, racking up a record of 31-1 against district opponents.

One of the keys to the program’s success is that the kids are preparing to be Lions from an early age, starting them with flag football at the age of 6.

“It’s just my favorite and it’s been my passion since I was six,” Brody McDonald, one of the students said.

When asked if he would like to play for the Lions today, he said: “Yes I dream about that a lot.”

The kids are taught the same schemes and plays that the Lions use.

They are impressed by the winning culture at LCHS, and the festive atmosphere on game nights.

“I take my varsity kids over to the youth practices, and we see those kids’ eyes light up. It has a trickle-down effect, you try to have a good program at the top, and the success will follow,” Coach Patrick said.

The high school kids know the spotlight is on them every Friday night

“Game night in the jungle is a special thing. The whole community comes together. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen,” Senior Lineman Qwenton Spellman said. “My expectations are rising this year, I want a state championship.”

LCHS’s first game of the season is on August 26 at home against Huguenot High School.

The school will also debut its new Jumbotron video screen at its home field.

