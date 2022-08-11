Lanes of I-95N in Chesterfield remain closed for emergency repairs

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield are closed Thursday due to emergency repairs.

The left and center lanes are closed northbound near Route 288. The right lane is still open.

“Last night’s heavy rainfall caused a quarter-mile section of the pavement to break down and become unsafe for travel,” the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release on Thursday afternoon. “The Chester area received 2.6 inches of rain during the past 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service.”

Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield were closed late Wednesday and may be closed until Friday morning. (VDOT)

VDOT expects the repairs to be completed by 8 a.m. Friday.

Drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes.

