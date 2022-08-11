Lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield closed due to pavement issues

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield are closed due to pavement issues.

The left and center lanes are closed northbound near Route 288.

VDOT said the lanes would stay closed through at least 8 a.m. Thursday.

The right lane is still open.

Drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes.

